Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $750.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $687.06 and last traded at $685.67. Approximately 2,943,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,571,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $675.83.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

