NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.30

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $14.81. NETGEAR shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 190,898 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $57,181.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,967 shares of company stock worth $391,240. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 279.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

