Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. 2,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Nexi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.