Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. 2,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Nexi Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.
Nexi Company Profile
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexi
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.