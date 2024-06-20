NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 82,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.