NIKE’s (NKE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.