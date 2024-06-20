Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of Nordson worth $1,603,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

