Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

