Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,292 shares of company stock worth $342,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

