Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
LON NVT opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Thursday. Northern Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.54 ($0.77). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.26. The company has a market capitalization of £107.09 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.17.
About Northern Venture Trust
