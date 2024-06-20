Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NVT opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Thursday. Northern Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.54 ($0.77). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.26. The company has a market capitalization of £107.09 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.17.

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

