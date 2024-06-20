Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.23.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $425.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.53. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,289,000 after acquiring an additional 142,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,688,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

