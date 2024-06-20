Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

