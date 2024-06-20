Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $906.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

