NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $170.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $98.50 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

NVDA opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $136.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

