NXM 1-Day Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get NXM alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,320.18 or 0.99917639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00081745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.