OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.