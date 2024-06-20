Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Trading Up 1.5%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 183,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 252,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ohmyhome in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

