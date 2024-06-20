Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $13.38. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 76,474 shares changing hands.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.