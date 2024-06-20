OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.30. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 303 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

