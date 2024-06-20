Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 32,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 12,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.