ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 3.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 503,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

