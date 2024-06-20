Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

ORRF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

