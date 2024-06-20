Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$26.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.78.

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$22.87 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$23.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

