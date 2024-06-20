Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

