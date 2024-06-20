Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $1.20 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVID. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

