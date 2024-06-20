Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.