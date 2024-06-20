Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. 2,097 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Swan Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 74.58% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.