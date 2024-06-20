Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 186,688 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Recommended Stories

