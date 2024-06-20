Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. 750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Trading Down 9.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

