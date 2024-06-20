Paul Lundstrom Sells 7,895 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 7,895 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $247,113.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,859,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Flex alerts:

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Paul Lundstrom sold 29,041 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $933,087.33.

On Monday, June 10th, Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Paul Lundstrom sold 13,725 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $446,474.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45.

Flex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners grew its stake in Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 290.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Flex by 79.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.