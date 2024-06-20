PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PEDEVCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE PED opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

