Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.64 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 492,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,420,000 after purchasing an additional 245,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

