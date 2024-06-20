Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 6,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

