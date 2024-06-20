Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

