Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,484 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

EA opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.