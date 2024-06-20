Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,200 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

