Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 6.4%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,209,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,696,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.