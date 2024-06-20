Peter J. Thomson Buys 81 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$166.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,525.38.
TRI stock opened at C$227.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$225.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$210.94.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.33.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
