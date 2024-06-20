PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.14. PetIQ shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 1,419 shares.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PetIQ

PetIQ Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $660.75 million, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PetIQ

In other news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 50.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.