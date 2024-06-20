Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Michael Iddon Sells 17,832 Shares

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Iddon sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.67), for a total value of £51,534.48 ($65,482.19).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

LON:PETS opened at GBX 301.20 ($3.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.43. Pets at Home Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 251 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 400.20 ($5.09). The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.40) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on PETS

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.