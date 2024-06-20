Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$39,285.00.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 12,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,680.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

