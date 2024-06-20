Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv ( OTCMKTS:PBSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

