PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 46,385 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

