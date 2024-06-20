Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.28). Approximately 168,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 147,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on POLN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.56) price target on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) price target on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

About Pollen Street Group

The company has a market cap of £464.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,196.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 688.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 625.65.

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

