Ponke 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.06 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Ponke has a market cap of $158.91 million and $27.06 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ponke

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.33007703 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $26,307,512.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

