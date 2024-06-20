Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 332,118 shares.The stock last traded at $156.00 and had previously closed at $169.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $6,080,681. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,902,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

