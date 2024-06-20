Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. 29,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

