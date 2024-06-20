PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.79

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.79 and traded as high as $80.30. PriceSmart shares last traded at $79.39, with a volume of 108,970 shares changing hands.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.