ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.89 ($0.25). 31,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 22,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.26).

ProCook Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -497.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.28.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

