Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Shares Down 2.6%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Get Progressive Care alerts:

Progressive Care Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.