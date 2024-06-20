ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.43. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 925,327 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

